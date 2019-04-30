SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A frontal boundary will linger to our south tonight, meanwhile high pressure to our north is digging in. Skies may partially clear out for a time tonight, allowing temperatures to return to the low 40s and possibly some middle to upper 30s by sunrise. Dry weather continues overnight and Wednesday morning as well.
High pressure will slide to our East on Wednesday, keeping the day mostly dry and cool with highs in the 50s. There may be a little sunshine in the morning, but clouds hang tough throughout the day as a warm front lingers to our south. The front will begin lifting back to the north Wednesday evening, bringing an increasing chance for showers. A few downpours and rumbles of thunder are possible closer to 10pm-midnight.
Showers taper off to drizzle Thursday morning, then clouds linger most of the day. It looks to be a cool setup for most of New England with an onshore flow keeping temperatures in the 40s and 50s. In western Mass, we will be right on the edge of a front and much warmer air. It is possible for some to reach 60s Thursday, mainly west of I91, but it’s a very close call. We see this situation occasionally and end up with Orange, MA near 50 and Great Barrington near 70.
Another low will pass by with showers Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday remains cool and unsettled with a warm front staying south until the end of the day. A warm and cold front should pass through Friday night with a chance for showers and a thunderstorm, then showers taper off Saturday morning as the front heads to the coast.
It’s a tough call on the weekend with this pattern we are stuck in. Saturday is looking milder with highs in the middle to upper 60s and mainly dry for the afternoon-for now. Shower chances return Sunday as a low passes to our south, but the timing of rain is still in question. Seasonable temps look to continue into early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.