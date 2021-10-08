SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temperatures are back in the 70s today under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Overall, a quiet end to the week!
A cold front will move in from the northeast this evening bringing a cooler air mass for the weekend. With the front, a gradual increase in clouds is expected overnight as our wind flow shifts to the east. Temperatures and dew points return to the lower 50s with some areas of fog and even a spot shower or a little patchy drizzle.
High pressure will sit to our northeast over the weekend, keeping an easterly breeze in place Saturday and Sunday. Skies are looking mostly cloudy to overcast both days, then some breaks of sun are possible Columbus Day. Temperatures will be cooler, but seasonable, reaching mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday. A spot shower or patchy drizzle is possible Saturday morning, then a few showers may come through later Sunday with a passing coastal low.
Low pressure off the Carolina coast will near the south coast Sunday into Monday, bringing a chance for showers to southern New England. Any heavy rain will stay well to our south, if it comes onshore at all. Only a few light showers are possible for western Mass Sunday afternoon and evening, then we will dry out and warm back up a bit Monday.
Much of next week is looking dry and warm with temperatures in the 70s each day. We will see a warm and cold front pass Tuesday and Wednesday with more clouds and a low risk for a few showers. Temperatures will be the bigger weather story as they continue to trend around 5-10 degrees above normal for October.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
