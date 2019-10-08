SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Most of us picked up over 1" of rainfall last night but now things are drying out. Showers have come to an end as weak high pressure builds into the area. Clouds will give way to some sunshine with temperatures reaching into the middle to upper 60's, making for a nice afternoon.
A coastal system will develop in the Atlantic on tomorrow and anchor itself in place for the remainder of the week. This means clouds and showers are likely for the middle-and-end of the week. Clouds will increase tomorrow will showers arriving in the afternoon. Thursday and Friday are looking damp, cool and raw with a gusty breeze. Showers and periods of rain are likely as well. Temperatures will stay in the 50's.
There is still some uncertainty with the forecast. How close will this storm be to New England as it anchors itself in the Atlantic will really determine how wet and windy we get and whether or now we dry out in time for the week.
Frost and freezing temperatures are not a concern as overnight lows stay well-above 32°.
