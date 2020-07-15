SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clouds will hang tough this afternoon and evening with occasional breaks of sunshine. A spot shower is possible in the Berkshires, but most will stay rain-free into tonight. Temperatures have only gotten into the 70s today with a slightly muggy feel, as dew points have lingered in the low 60s.
A few showers may linger tonight in the hill towns otherwise, skies remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures fall into the low 60s and dew points dip into the upper 50s overnight.
High pressure to our northeast will drift southward Thursday, so our weather won’t change much. We look partly to mostly cloudy with highs around 80 and dew points should return to the low 60s-slightly muggy.
A warm front will approach late Thursday night into Friday, bringing an increasing threat for showers. Friday looks mild, but quite humid with rising dew points. Scattered showers are most likely in the morning, then a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening.
Our weather pattern shifts this weekend and our main topic will be heat! A subtropical ridge builds from the central US into the Northeast, bringing temperatures into the 90s along with increasing humidity. Temps should hit low to middle 90s Saturday to Tuesday of next week with the worst of the heat expected Sunday and Monday. Heat Advisories may be issued for the Pioneer Valley. The weekend looks rain-free, but showers and storms become more likely early next week
