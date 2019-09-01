SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While we will not see as much sunshine today as we did yesterday it will remain dry, so if you have outdoor plans today you will be just fine. You may want to have an indoor alternative in mind for tomorrow as our shower chances go up
Clouds will be on the increase today, but the day looks dry and mild with highs in the 70s. An approaching warm front and upper level disturbance will bring showers close by late tonight and dew points will rise. Labor Day looks muggy and damp with showers expected in the morning. There is the chance for thunderstorms later in the day, and while the severe threat is low a strong to severe thunderstorm can not be ruled out. If we did see any strong to severe storms the main threat would be damaging wind gusts.
Warm and humid weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front. The front will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, then dry, cooler air follows behind the front for the end of the week. Thursday and Friday look dry, but high clouds from hurricane Dorian may be around depending on the track. There is still a lot of uncertainty on Dorian's track, so stay tuned for updates!
