SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was another afternoon of slightly below normal temperature today. While temperatures run below normal today we will see the temperatures moderate on Sunday.
We will see clouds increase during the overnight tonight and while it will be a cold night, it will not be as cold as low temperatures drop back into the upper teens to around 20.
Those clouds will be around the first half of Sunday, along with a low chance for some morning flurries. Sunshine returns Sunday afternoon as a disturbance clears the area and temperatures return to the lower and middle 40s. A dry front will pass through Sunday evening, bringing in slightly colder temps for Monday.
Our next storm looks to affect New England on Tuesday as strong low pressure moves into the Great Lakes, then into Canada. We are on the warm side of the storm for sure, but surface high pressure to our northeast may allow cold air to get locked in for a while. As precip arrives in the morning, it should be very light, but may fall as ice or a wintry mix. Any mixing should quickly change to rain, which will last the day. Winds kick up Tuesday night and we remain blustery Wednesday. Temperatures turn colder Wednesday and more so Thursday as high pressure returns.
