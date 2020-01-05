SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We will start out with clear skies this evening as winds diminish before clouds increase late. A warm front could bring some additional snow showers tomorrow morning.
While the winds have been gusty at times this afternoon the winds will begin to diminish after sunset and we lose the heating of the day. After starting out the evening with clear skies we will see the clouds increase during the overnight with lows falling back into the lower and middle 20s.
Our weather remains unsettled next week with a few systems coming through. One coming by on Monday will bring a few, light rain and/or snow showers. A more potent system will come into western Mass Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with more precip as low pressure passes nearly overhead. This storm may bring more of a wintry mix or snow and possible gusty wind. Stay tuned!
