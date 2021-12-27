SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It will be a dry start to the day today but clouds will be increasing. A weak disturbance could bring a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to the region tonight into early tomorrow. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for all of western Mass at 7pm this evening and remains in effect until Tuesday morning
Clouds will be on the increase today but the daylight hours will remain dry as highs top out in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Our first shot at a light, scattered wintry mix will be overnight Monday into Tuesday morning A coating of snow/ice is possible so the Tuesday morning commute could be a bit of a slower one. Milder, breezy conditions will follow this little system for Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to around 40.
Another quick shot of wet/wintry weather is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, then showers should push through Thursday afternoon and evening. Dry, seasonable and breezy conditions return Friday and temps dip into the low 20s New Years Eve. New Years Day is trending dry for now, but a storm may come through Sunday-something to keep an eye on for now.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
