SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A day like today is exactly what we wanted to close out the weekend. Lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. While we may see a few showers tomorrow, the rest of the week is looking dry.
Clouds will increase tonight ahead of our next weather system as lows fall back into the lower 50s. We may see a few showers on Monday morning but they will not last as drier air begins to work back in Monday afternoon. We may even manage to see some afternoon sun. Highs on Monday will run in the lower 70s.
Canadian high pressure builds into New England this week, which will bring back more fall-like temperatures and humidity. Dew points look to hover in the 40s and 50s most of the week, allowing for cool nights. Sunny skies are likely from Tuesday right on into the end of the week! Temperatures should end up in the 60s in the hills to lower 70s in the valley, with a warmer trend toward the end of the week and possibly into next weekend.
