SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a dry but chilly weekend however changes are on the way for the start of the work week. Not only are we going to see a good amount of rainfall but temperatures will actually rise above normal on both Monday and Tuesday
We woke up to near record cold this morning as the low at Westover in Chicopee was -5, just shy of the current record low of -7 set back in 1964.
Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight. We will see our low temperatures this evening as thanks to a southerly flow, temperatures will slowly rise through the 30s during the overnight.
Our pattern shifts early this week as a ridge builds in the East. This allows for much warmer temperatures to move into the Northeast. Along with the warmer temperatures, some heavy rain and wind arrive as our next storm system moves up through the Great Lakes. The snow pack will be zapped away with the mild temperatures and rainfall, causing some street and poor drainage flooding concerns for Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Temperatures will come up into the upper 40s to near 50 on Monday and into the lower and middle 50s on Tuesday!
However, as the storm departs, much colder air looks to dive in for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures return to the 20s with overnight lows in the teens and single digits. In addition, colder air will work in on the back side of this system late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. As that happens we will see precipitation transition to snow, which could bring some accumulations back to the region, though it's still a bit too early to talk specifics. Stay tuned!
