SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a dry day today our next storm system will bring a wet and windy start to the week tomorrow.
A strengthening low pressure is set to move from the Great Lakes to southern Canada on Monday. This storm will be building a lot of energy and will bring windy conditions to our area with gusts reaching at least 40mph, potentially nearing damaging levels at times. Advisories for High Wind Watches may be needed. Showers move through in the morning, some heavy at times as you will see temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s! A line of downpours and some thunder come through Monday afternoon & evening as we turn much colder behind the storm with the front passes late Monday night.
Tuesday will be a blustery, colder day with a full on December feel. We will get some sunshine thanks to high pressure and temperatures stay cold Tuesday night into Wednesday, ahead of our next storm. While there is still a lot of uncertainty with the next system, its very possible we get our first round of accumulating snow. The track will determine if we receive snow, mix, or change to rain, although it is likely there will be more rain at play with the atmosphere not being quite as cold as it needs to be for an all snow event.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
