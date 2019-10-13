SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure is moving offshore tonight which will allow a disturbance to pass to our south. Partly to mostly sunny skies return tomorrow
A frontal boundary will pass across southern tonight with an increase in clouds, and just the slight chance for a shower early Monday morning but many of us will remain dry as the best chance for showers will be to our southeast. Lows tonight will drop into the lower 40s.
Skies will gradually become partly to mostly sunny on Monday and it will be another mild day with temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70. By Tuesday, clouds will increase later in the day ahead of our next front. We turn breezy and stay mild ahead of the front and rain should arrive late Wednesday. There is potential for heavy rain Wednesday night as low pressure develops along the boundary. We turn much cooler, dry and windy behind the system for Thursday and sunshine returns Friday.
