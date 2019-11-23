SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While it was a dry start to the weekend today a storm system will bring a wet end to the weekend tomorrow. Precipitation could start off as a wintry mix tomorrow morning in the higher elevations before a transition to rain.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for western Hampden, western Hampshire and all of Franklin counties from 2am until 8am Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Berkshire county from 1am Sunday morning until noon Sunday afternoon.
Expect mostly cloudy skies this evening as precipitation should hold off till after midnight. Low pressure passes to our south on Sunday, bringing wet, dreadful conditions. Without cold air in place, this system will be mainly rain however we could see a light wintry mix or perhaps even some freezing rain in the Berkshires, along the east slopes of the Berkshires into Franklin county before a transition to rain. There could be some slick spots in those locations early tomorrow morning.
Watch out for slippery spots and but even here temps should inch above freezing with plain rain in the afternoon. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. We are not expecting flooding rain or damaging winds; although it will be breezy making it feel like it's in the lower 30s all day. As we head toward tomorrow evening we could see a transition back to a wintry mix and snow in the higher elevations with a coating to an inch of accumulation possible. Lows tomorrow night will fall back into the lower 30s.
We dry out for Monday and Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. By Tuesday temps will reach into the lower 50s. Clouds build Tuesday night and Wednesday will be windy and mild with highs in the 50s. Showers are likely by the afternoon and evening with a cold front, then we turn colder for Thanksgiving. An upper low may bring a few rain and snow showers, but it won’t be much. Dry, cold, blustery weather lingers into Black Friday.
