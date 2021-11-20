SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a bright start to the weekend clouds will be on the increase tonight as lows fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Clouds hang tough Sunday, but the day looks dry and not as cool thanks to high pressure to our east. Temperatures will stick around the low 50s and winds will pick up a bit later in the evening on Sunday, perhaps with some gusts to about 15 mph. Rain moves into western Mass Sunday night with the arrival of a cold front. Rain will stay mainly light and will linger through the Monday morning commute and temperatures stay mild enough for everyone to see plain rain.
Strong high pressure builds to our southwest Tuesday and Wednesday while a coastal low forms well offshore. Gusty wind is looking likely between the two systems, along with mainly dry weather. A few rain and snow showers are possible Tuesday as a very chilly air mass moves overhead, but after Monday, the rest of the week looks quiet weather-wise.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
