SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today was the pick of the weekend with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Clouds will increase tonight and rain is headed our way for the end of the weekend into the start of the work week.
Our next storm system is on the way for Sunday & Monday. Clouds increase tonight and showers get going close to Noon Sunday. Temperatures will get stuck in the 40s to near 50 and breezes increase out of the East. A secondary low pressure will develop along the Mid-Atlantic coast Sunday night and pass just southeast of Nantucket through Monday morning. As this occurs, colder air will get pulled into the high terrain, which means we may see some snow in the higher elevations. Rain continues into Monday afternoon for most.
Low pressure will exit late Monday and clouds may linger into Tuesday as an upper level low slowly departs as well. Tuesday is looking dry and cool with highs in the 50s. By Wednesday, high pressure will bring temps to around 60 with dry weather lasting throughout the day. Clouds increase Wednesday evening and showers roll in overnight. Rain is likely Thursday with a chance for thunderstorms and downpours.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
