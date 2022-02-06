SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a bright day to close out the weekend clouds will increase tonight but we will remain dry. A cold night is on tap with lows in the lower to middle teens.
Monday will be mostly cloudy as we are monitoring a coastal low pressure that will graze southern New England Monday into Tuesday. Some light snow develops late Monday morning into early Monday afternoon. Snow may mix with sleet and freezing rain before going over to rain later in the afternoon. There could be some slick spots as we head toward the Monday evening commute. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at noon Monday for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and remains in effect until 7AM Tuesday morning. Highs Monday afternoon top out in the middle to upper 30s with lows Monday night falling back into the middle 20s.
Rain will go back to a wintry mix to snow Monday night before ending Tuesday morning. Coatings are possible in the lower valley with 1-2" possible in the higher elevations. Drier air moves in by Tuesday afternoon with highs Tuesday rising into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
The rest of the week embarks on a dry spell as temperatures warm to the 40s mid to late week with more sunshine.
