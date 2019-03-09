SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Hopefully you had a chance to get out and enjoy the sunshine and seasonable temperatures we saw today because changes are on the way tomorrow.
Low pressure moving from the Mid-West to the Great Lakes will bring heavy snow and wind to the northern Plains and a severe weather threat to the South. As this storm nears, New England will get a dose of winter weather to start, then eventually see a change to rain.
Snow begins early Sunday morning and should come in a quick burst that may bring a coating to 2 inches with as much as 3 or 4 in the Berkshires. We should see a change to sleet for a time, then pockets of freezing rain are likely-especially in the hills. The hills may see a wintry mix into the afternoon, but the valley will warm above freezing, changing any mixing to light rain.
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect from 4 am Sunday morning until 5 pm Sunday afternoon for Berkshire county. Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties will see a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 5 am until 2 pm Sunday. Winds could also gust to near 50 mph in the Berkshires tomorrow so a Wind Advisory will go into effect for Berkshire county from 6 am until 4 pm Sunday.
We dry out Sunday evening with temperatures staying in the lower to middle 30s. Some slippery spots are possible in the hills Monday morning. Monday will be a milder day with highs in the 40s and some lingering cloud cover. A weak front will help usher in colder air for Monday night and Tuesday with highs falling back to the 30s. High pressure shifts east on Wednesday, allowing temps to start climbing again and the end of the week stays seasonably mild. Rain returns by Friday.
