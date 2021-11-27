SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dry weather will stick around tonight but clouds will be on the increase. An approaching clipper system will bring the chance for snow showers or a period of light snow Sunday night into Monday morning.
Winds ease tonight and Sunday, so it will be a cold morning with some sun early. Clouds increase quickly ahead of an approaching Clipper system and temperatures again get stuck in the 30s for most.
Low pressure approaches the mid-Atlantic Sunday afternoon, bringing scattered snow showers and flurries to southern New England. A secondary low forms off the coast and moves by the New England coast Monday. This coastal low will determine if we see accumulating snow (stronger) or just flurries and light snow showers (weaker). The latest forecast is for a weaker system that should bring snow showers with only minor accumulations and possibly briefly, lightly snow-covered roads. We stay chilly and breezy, but dry behind this system through mid-week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
