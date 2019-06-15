SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today wound up being the pick of this Father's Day weekend and changes are on the way tonight as shower chances will go up this evening. Father's Day is looking wet and more humid.
Clouds increase tonight as low pressure moves into western New York. A few showers are possible overnight, with more on the way for Sunday. Unfortunately, for Dad, Father’s Day won’t be the nicest as showers move in for the morning. Warm and increasingly humid in the afternoon with a chance for spotty showers and maybe a thunderstorm. The day won’t be a washout, but fairly cloudy and unsettled. Highs tomorrow will top out in the lower to middle 70s.
Much of our weather next week will be driven by a nearly stalled frontal boundary that will waver from Sunday through the end of the week. Weak areas of low pressure moving along the front will bring daily rain threats. Humidity will remain high through Friday with dew points in the 60s. Temperatures will bounce around the 70s and low 80s and overnight temps will stay close to 60 much of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.