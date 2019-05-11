SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a beautiful day to kick off the weekend but unfortunately the nice weather will not be sticking around for Mother's Day.
Clouds increase tonight and stick around all day Sunday. It's looking like some light showers are possible during the day as low pressure moves off the Mid-Atlantic coast. It will also be a cooler day as highs tomorrow only top out in the lower to middle 50s.
Chilly temps for May continue early to mid-next week as a trough sits overhead as well as an upper level low. At the surface, low pressure will pass just to our south Monday into Tuesday, bringing a period of soaking rain. An easterly wind will keep all of New England chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s. By Wednesday, drier weather returns, but the upper low is still exiting New England, so clouds and cool temps continue. Temperatures return to near normal for the end of the week along with some sunshine, but showers are possible Thursday evening with a passing cold front.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.