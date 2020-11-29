SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Finally a day of sunshine to close out the holiday weekend but unfortunately it's not going to last. A potent storm system arrives tomorrow bringing heavy rain and strong winds to start the work week. Tomorrow will be a First Warning Weather Day.
We will see clouds increasing overnight tonight with lows falling back into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Our next storm system arrives Monday morning and will bring significant rain totals and gusty winds to New England. Heaviest rain and strongest winds will occur Monday afternoon and evening. Gusts upwards of 40-50mph are possible, and a widespread 1-2" of rain. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Berkshire county from 10am-10pm Monday. Currently there are no advisories in effect for Hampden, Hampshire or Franklin counties but even in these areas winds could gust to 45 mph.
Embedded thunderstorms are also possible in the evening hours. The evening commute on Monday is looking to be particularly challenging but things will clear out by the Tuesday morning commute. You'll want the rain jacket, umbrella and rain boots handy for Monday. Tree damage, power outages and localized flooding will also be a concern.
The area of low pressure tracks well to our west, and with temperatures in the 50s and 60s this will be an all rain event for Western Mass. This makes for our third major rainfall event in one week. This should yield further improvements to the drought monitor which will update again on Thursday. With cool air in place in the Ohio river valley, this system may bring them their first major snowstorm of the season. After the system moves out, we dry things out and return to seasonable temperatures to close out the week.
Sunset tonight is at 4:19pm and we are approaching our shortest days of the year which occur December 3rd-12th with sunset occurring at 4:18pm. After the Winter Solstice on Monday December 21st, we'll start gaining daylight once again as we head into 2021!
In typical 2020 fashion, the November full moon occurs on the 30th leading into our next potent rain system and there will also be a partial lunar eclipse visible in Western Mass dependent on cloud cover. The moon rises at 4:02pm today, so it's early presence in the sky occurs before the sun sets! The Penumbral Eclipse begins at about 2:30am Monday, peaks around 4:45am and ends just before sunrise. We'll see increasing clouds overnight Sunday into Monday on the leading edge of this system, so we may not get to enjoy this unfortunately. But if the clouds hold off it will make for a fantastic spectacle as we close out the month of November!
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
