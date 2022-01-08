SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dry weather will linger tonight though clouds will be on the increase. Our next storm system will bring a wintry mix to the region Sunday morning before transitioning to rain in the afternoon.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place from 7am Sunday through 7pm with the concern for slippery conditions from freezing rain that can bring some accumulating ice in spots of western Mass. The freezing rain, or wintry mix, looks likely to begin Sunday morning and lasting into the afternoon with a change over to rain. Showers will taper off late Sunday evening in front of a frigid cold front.
Next week will feature the coldest air of the season as a deep trough and piece of the polar vortex briefly push across New England. Gusty northwest breezes and an Arctic cold front will give us a frigid, but dry day Monday, then the core of the cold air arrives Monday night through Wednesday morning. Wind chills may fall well below 0 from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, prompting Advisories. Dry weather looks to persist most of the week with temps turning milder by Thursday.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
