SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The rain and snow mix has moved out but clouds will linger this afternoon. We may see a few peaks of sunshine here and there but clouds will rule. It will stay chilly with temperatures in the 30's to near 40 degrees.
We will be in between weather systems this afternoon as another wave of low pressure moves out way. This system will bring a wintry mix back into the area tonight. It will pack a bit more of a punch and will bring a minor accumulation to parts of western Mass. especially north of the Mass. Pike.
Rain and snow develops before midnight and will be steady to light to moderate through the morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the hill towns and all of Franklin and Berkshire County for late tonight into tomorrow afternoon. These areas could see a couple of inches of snow with a minor accumulation in great Springfield as well. 2-4" north of the Pike with 0 to 2" south of the Pike.
This system will be gone by Wednesday as we dry out but an Arctic front will push through the area late in the day with a few flurries and snow showers that could whiten the ground and make for a few slippery spots during the evening commute. Behind this front, it will turn bitterly cold and wind for Thanksgiving. It will, by far be the coldest day of the year so far. Temperatures will only reach into the low to mid 20s on Thanksgiving and the wind will make it feel like it's in the single digits and teens.
Black Friday will start bitter cold with temperatures down into the single digits. We will likely break records Friday morning if winds go calm. However, with less wind and moderating temperatures it will feel a bit bitter by Friday afternoon with temperatures reach near freezing in the afternoon, still way below normal for this time of year. We continue to warm up into the weekend with rain likely on Sunday.
- This Afternoon: Mainly cloudy & cool. Highs: 38-42
- Tonight: Snow & Rain developing late. Lows: 30-34
- Tuesday: AM Snow north, rain south. Highs: 33-38.
