SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will be mainly, but some spots will see a little sunshine here and there with temperatures reaching into the 50's to near 60. Overall this afternoon isn't looking to bad, just not as nice as the last two days.
Any partial clearing tonight will be short-lived as winds shift southeast and clouds return. Tomorrow will begin dry, but rain rolls in for the middle part of the day and will be heavy at times. It will be a cool, breezy day with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Afternoon rain may be accompanied with a few thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the area.
Strong low pressure lifts to the northeast tomorrow night and slams northern Maine with significant snow. For southern New England, rain tapers off as dry air comes in behind a cold front. In the upper levels, a trough builds into New England with some very cold air aloft. At the surface, Friday will be windy and chilly with highs in the 40s. The wind will gust up to 40 mph from time to time making it feel even colder. Spotty rain showers are possible in the valley and even snow showers are expected in the hill towns.
Dry weather returns for the weekend, but we remain brisk both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks nice with cool temps and lots of sunshine.Clouds will increase on Sunday. Easter will be mainly dry with highs nearing 60 as our next storm holds off until Sunday night into Monday morning. Rainy, mild weather returns to start next week.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
