SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a cool start, we warmed to near normal temperatures today with many reaching mid-70s. Periods of sunshine and dew points in the low 60s helped make the day feel a bit warmer though. Clouds continue to hang tough tonight and areas of fog are likely to develop overnight, especially in the valley. Temperatures and dew points return to the upper 50s and low 60s through sunrise.
Surface high pressure will keep a northeast breeze over New England again Friday, which will keep a good deal of clouds around throughout the day along with breaks of sun. Temperatures return to the middle and upper 70s with moderate humidity. A shower or two is possible, but most see a dry day.
A tropical low will be passing well southeast of the Cape and Islands Saturday. This storm will bring some high surf and rip currents to the coast, but for interior New England, our impact is minimal. Morning low clouds and fog will give way to partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon. A mainly dry cold front will sweep through Saturday night with some scattered clouds and maybe a sprinkle.
Less humid air returns Sunday and Monday thanks to high pressure building to our northwest. Sunny skies, seasonably warm temperatures and light northerly breezes will make for fantastic outdoor conditions to end the weekend and start the week!
High pressure will dominate our weather much of next week. We begin dry and pleasant Monday with full sunshine, then as the high moves farther east and an upper level ridge builds, we turn a bit warmer and more humid mid-week. Wednesday and Thursday will be muggy and warm with more clouds and a cold front will bring our next chance for showers Thursday. Following the front, models are hinting at a big taste of Fall weather!
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
