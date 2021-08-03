SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): High clouds remain in control this afternoon and tonight thanks to a stalled front off the coast. Our weather remains dry with very light to calm wind and seasonably mild temperatures. Western Mass saw another day in the 70s with comfortable dew points in the 50s.
Humidity will rise a bit this evening, giving a slight muggy feel to the air. Skies remain cloudy tonight with some thinning of clouds possible at times. Temperatures cool back into the mid 50s for most with some upper 50s in spots.
Wednesday will look similar to today with a milder start and highs getting back to the middle and upper 70s. High clouds will blanket the area, but we remain rain-free during the day. Breezes stay light out of the east and variable. An area of low pressure moving up the stalled front has been trending westward a bit, which increases our chances for rain Wednesday night.
Showers should get going sometime after 8pm and taper off by Thursday morning. Rain amounts are still in question, but there is potential for the valley to get around an inch with some heavier rainfall looking possible. The heaviest rain amounts should be east of I91, but farther west into the Berkshires rain amounts may only end up around a trace to a few tenths of an inch.
Rain exits Thursday morning, then we have another fairly cloudy day with slightly higher humidity. Clouds may thin out a bit Thursday afternoon and evening as the front continues to weaken and shift out to sea. More sunshine is on tap to end the week, but it gets much warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Warm, humid weather lingers over the weekend and next week thanks to a building subtropical ridge (upper level high pressure system off the coast). We are a bit unsettled this weekend with a spot shower or thunderstorm Saturday evening and Sunday, but we won’t get any washouts. Just keep an eye to the sky. Dry weather looks to return early next week with highs approaching 90.
