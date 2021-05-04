SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will be cloudy and cool. Aside from a few pockets of drizzle it will stay dry. Weak low pressure has moved out-to-sea while a front has stalled to our south. Keeping us on the cool side of things. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 50's, thanks to a light northeasterly breeze. It will remain in the 40's along the shoreline.
Rain returns tonight after midnight and will come down at varying rates of intensity. There may be a few rumbles of thunder as low pressure and a front head our way. Rain will continue through the morning with up to 1" of rain possible. A cold front will move through tomorrow late morning or early, bringing additional showers and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay cool with highs near 60. As low pressure moves out the wind will swing around into the Northwest and we will dry out tomorrow evening.
Behind this system, Thursday is still looking like the nicest day of the week with a return to sunshine. Temperatures will top off in the middle 60s, which is still cooler than average for early May and it it will be rather breeze too, but overall a nice day though.
Friday is looking cool and mainly dry, but our next round of showers moves in late Friday into Saturday morning. This system will evolve into a coastal storm, but it will likely be too far east to impact southern New England in a big way, so Saturday will likely feature patchy clouds and a threat for an isolated shower.
With our pattern remaining unsettled there may be additional rainfall on Mother's Day afternoon, as a wave of low pressure approaches southern New England. It will remain cool with highs only in the 50's to near 60 degrees.
