SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Light snow and rain will end early this afternoon, as a weak disturbance pushes away, but clouds will linger. It will stay damp and cool with temperatures in the mid to upper 30's.
Skies remain cloudy tonight and tomorrow as our next storm system approaches from the west. We stay dry tomorrow with temperatures near 40. Meanwhile, low pressure will track towards New England and is still set to bring rain and snow to western Mass, mainly rain for the valley, but some snow in the hills is possible.
A wintry mix will begin tomorrow night, but there will be a quick change to rain in the valley. Rain will be heavy at times into Saturday morning, bringing up to a half to 1" of rainfall. The Berkshires and hill towns will hang onto wet snow possibly for a few hours Friday night into Saturday morning where 1-3" of accumulation for the hills, and 3-6" for Berkshire County are possible.
Our weather dries out Saturday with rain ending in the morning. Temperatures will still come up into the 40's in the afternoon but clouds stick around. We stay breezy Sunday as low pressure departs the Northeast. Patchy clouds and occasional flurries and a few snow showers can’t be ruled out Sunday, but temperatures will still reach well into the 30's.
Early next week begins dry and seasonable with an upper level disturbance swinging through New England on Monday. Expect a fair amount of cloud cover for MLK Day with highs in the mid 30s, but looking dry. Tuesday and Wednesday look fairly quiet for now and models are hinting at a shot of colder air by mid-week.
