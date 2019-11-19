SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clouds will thin out this afternoon giving way to a bit of sunshine but clouds will still dominate. It will be cool but fairly seasonable with temperatures topping off in the low to middle 40's. Wind will be rather light.
Tonight and tomorrow will be mainly cloudy as an upper level disturbance moves through. Spotty rain and snow showers are possible for western Mass throughout the day, but it’s not looking like we see much. Temperatures hover in the lower to middle 40s.
High pressure will bring nice weather for Thursday, which will be the pick of the week. Expect lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures with highs in the upper 40s! Temps continue to climb and on Friday, highs may reach into the lower and middle 50s ahead of a strong cold front. We will see spotty rain showers around during the day with a gusty breeze out of the south ahead of the front. Showers and a few downpours are looking more likely Friday evening as the front moves through.
We will be watching a coastal storm that will develop off the Mid-Atlantic as we head into the weekend. This system looks to slide south of New England. If this system comes close enough to us we may see a period for rain or snow late Saturday into Sunday. Otherwise temperatures look seasonable with highs in the low to mid 40's. Stay tuned, this system has some potential!
