SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A northeasterly flow over New England has given us another cloudy, cool day. Temperatures have only made it into the 50s to around 60 and light showers and drizzle have lingered as well.
Tonight, high pressure will build in from the north, bringing drier air back to western Mass. We should see some partial clearing for a time tonight, but clouds hang tough and patchy fog will form and linger through sunrise. Temperatures remain chilly with lows in the upper 40s.
High pressure continues to build Wednesday, giving us a lovely weather day. Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine and temperatures climb to around 70 with a light to calm wind. A stretch of warmer weather will continue through Friday.
Strong high pressure will dominate our weather this weekend and weekend, however our weather will change from warm and sunny to cloudy and cool as the high moves east. Thursday and Friday are looking nice with cool mornings and warm afternoons with highs in the mid-70s. We won’t have much of a breeze as the high sits overhead and skies are looking mostly sunny to partly cloudy.
As the high moves to eastern New England and a coastal low sits to our south, an onshore flow will develop. Breezy at times with wind out of the east will keep much of New England cloudy and cool with highs returning to the 60s-which is average for early October. The eastern coast will be breezier and cooler.
Our weather is looking mainly dry with a low shower risk Sunday and Monday as the coastal low passes by. This pattern begins to break Monday and Tuesday, allowing temperatures to return to around 70.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.