SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A warm front is on our doorstep here in Western Mass however it will have trouble progressing to far north as high pressure off shore stops it's progress. Temperatures will reach near 60 in Springfield with a few showers moving through. Meanwhile, in Connecticut and points south the sun is out and temperatures are warming up nicely. However the cool air is going to win out and temperatures will actually cool later this afternoon as an Easterly flow takes over, pushing the front further south.
Temperatures tomorrow will remain cool and skies will remain gray. Low pressure moves through the Ohio valley, then into New England later in the day with a round of showers and even a few thunderstorms late tomorrow into tomorrow night. Most of the day tomorrow it will not be raining.
Saturday is still looking fairly nice with even some sunshine. Showers will end Friday night and clouds will give way to some sun in the afternoon. Sunshine will push temperatures to near 70. However, don't get us to it, low pressure to our southwest will move to the Mid-Atlantic coast with a large swath of rain bringing soggy, cool conditions back into southern New England for Sunday. We could get a good soaking with temperatures staying in the 50's.
This system will move out so the start of next week is looking nice with a decent amount of sunshine along with highs temperatures into the lower 70's.
