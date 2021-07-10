SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A much better weather day today compared to the last several days that's for sure! Although Elsa has moved out, there is still some flooding concerns. Just off to our east a Flood Warning is in effect for the Sudbury River at Saxonville, MA until 11am on Sunday. With many locations reporting several inches of rain in a short period of time, the local rivers just could not handle the amount of rain that was falling.
Temperatures cool a bit more overnight tonight with some partial clearing. That said, for appears to return Sunday morning. Unfortunately, clouds linger through much of Sunday and humidity rises a bit as a warm front approaches from the south. A spot shower is possible later in the day, then a batch of showers looks to approach Sunday evening and linger into early Monday. The timing and intensity of the area of showers is a tad uncertain.
Our weather pattern continues to trend warmer and wetter than normal over the next several weeks. This upcoming week will feature a jump in temperatures from Wednesday to Friday with highs nearing 90 late in the week. Dew points remain quite high throughout the week as well, meaning that it will be hard to turn the AC off as it will be warm/muggy. There is a daily threat for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, but no washouts are expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.