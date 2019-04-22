SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a nice morning but now things are going downhill. Clouds will continue to increase with showers moving in as well so keep the umbrella handy!
Rain chances increase this afternoon as an area of low pressure off shore lifts north. It will bring showers, a few downpours and maybe even a rumble of thunder to western Mass. Temperatures reached into the upper 60's but will now cool off as the rain moves in. Rain will wind down later tonight with clouds lingering into tomorrow morning but clouds will give way to sunshine and making for a nice Tuesday afternoon. Temps will reach into the lower 70s.
Most spots will pick up less than 1/2" of rain and rivers and streams are forecast to stay below flood stage.
It's a fast active weather pattern so already another low pressure will bring a period of rain tomorrow night but should be out by Wednesday morning. The sun should be back by Wednesday afternoon and will stick around for Thursday as well. Thursday looks to be the pick of the week before more rain is likely on Friday.
