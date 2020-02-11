SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A stationary front will remain draped across the Northeast this afternoon as a wave of low pressure tracks south of the area. This will keep us gray and damp with pockets of drizzle and fog. Some light rain and showers will move through the area as well with temperatures in the mid to upper 30's, so a rather nasty afternoon.
Things will dry out this evening as high pressure builds in tonight and tomorrow is looking dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow will likely be the pick of the week. Readings will start in the 20's tomorrow, but end up in the low 40s in the afternoon, not bad for February. High pressure moves offshore tomorrow night and low pressure moving in from the southwest will bring another round of wintry weather to the area.
Snow will develop tomorrow night around midnight and will continue into the overnight for a few hours before changing to ice and freezing rain. Snow accumulations will likely be 1-2" in greater Springfield with 2-4" north and west with 3-6" north of route 2. The change over to ice then rain will happen fairly quickly in the lower valley as mild air over rides the colder air at the surface. We've seen this set up quite a bit this season with the storm track coming right up over southern New England.
There will be lots of delays and cancellations as travel will be hazardous during the morning commute. The valley should see any mixing go to rain during the morning, but the hill towns may continue to see ice into the early afternoon before precipitation tapers off.
Strong high pressure will build into the Northeast Friday and Saturday, with dry, but very cold air. Friday, Valentine's day, looks breezy with high temperatures in the low to mid 20's. Wind chills will stay in the single digits and teens. If wind goes calm Friday night temperatures will fall below 0 for many-especially where there is a snowpack! Either way it will be a frigid start Saturday. Saturday will be sunny and cold but there will be less wind. Temperatures will top off in the mid 20's. A weak disturbance may bring a few flurries on Sunday but temperatures will reach to near 40 in the afternoon.
