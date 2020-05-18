SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon has been mainly cloudy and dry. Clouds are in the process of thinning out into tonight as high pressure pushes in.
That strong high pressure will save the day, or in this case, save the week! As this high anchors itself in New England, it effectively keeps all the storminess away as western Mass stays dry and sunny.
Two systems, a strong upper-level and Tropical Storm Arthur, will stay away from southern New England.
Highs today hit the mid-to-upper 60s today, which will likely be the 'coolest' day over the next week.
Temperatures will stay mainly in the 60s through Wednesday, but after today we should see a decent amount of sunshine the rest of the week.
Temperatures will gradually moderate by the end of the week with highs reaching into the 70s to near 80 by Friday.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.