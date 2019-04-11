SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another day with below average temperatures, but a lot of sunshine. Clouds have returned this evening though and will linger tonight through Friday. Our weather remains dry tonight with only low chances for a sprinkle. Wind will stay light and variable and temperatures return to the 30s through Friday morning.
Friday begins dry with a good amount of high clouds. High pressure to our east will bring in a southerly breeze and as strong low pressure passes to our west, that wind will increase at about 10 to 20mph for the day. Clouds will keep temperatures in the lower to middle 50s for most.
Showers are on the way, but hold off until Friday night-mainly after 10pm. We won’t see much, but a few tenths of an inch are possible overnight through early Saturday morning. Showers look to exit early Saturday with a passing cold front and skies should partially clear out by the early afternoon. Temperatures will be the big story Saturday with highs in the 70s along with a gusty breeze.
Sunday will begin dry with a little sunshine as a front remains well to our south. High clouds increase early and temperatures return to the 60s with ease. Showers start moving in later in the afternoon as low pressure makes its way from the southern Plains to the eastern Great Lakes. Rain is likely Sunday night through Monday with some heavy at times. A frontal boundary position will determine our temperatures Monday and for now we look to stay in the 50s-but a swing toward 40s or 60s is possible-stay tuned.
Blustery both Monday and Tuesday ahead and behind our storm system. Rain tapers off Monday evening and we look dry and cooler Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 50s. High pressure will keep Wednesday dry, but an approaching warm front will bring shower chances back by next Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.