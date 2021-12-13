SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Skies will start mostly cloudy this morning, but sunshine will prevail with mild afternoon temperatures. We actually have a nice week of weather on the way. Temperatures will average above normal, and we are not expecting much precipitation either.
Morning clouds will thin out giving way to a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. Highs will top off near 50, making for a delightful December day. (Normal high for December 13th it 38)
Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows in the 20's. High pressure will stay in control tomorrow as well. Tomorrow will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40's, however sunshine will stick around.
A warm front will approach on Wednesday with sunshine giving way to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. The front will bring a few showers Wednesday evening or night. It may lead to a few icy spots, but for the most part temps will stay above freezing.
The front will lift through giving way to mild day on Thursday and a return to some sunshine. Highs will reach well into the 50's, maybe even near 60. A cold front will bring a few showers late on Thursday or Thursday night followed by slightly cooler temps on Friday with highs in the lower 50's.
Overall, it's a pleasant stretch especially for this time of year! The next chance for storminess may come in over the weekend, but lots of questions than anything with that system.
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
