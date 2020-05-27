SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Leftover low clouds will burn off this morning giving way to full sunshine. It will be another warm one! Temperatures will reach into the middle and upper 80s this afternoon with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Dew points will reach into the lower 60's, so a muggy feel with a southwesterly breeze gusting to 20 mph will make it afternoon feel a bit more comfortable. Really, for the summer lovers today will end up being a classic summer-like day.
Low clouds return tonight and linger longer tomorrow. Some patchy drizzle may occur as well, but those chances are greater closer to the coast. We become more humid tomorrow with rising dew points. Clouds hang tough and may linger most of the day, keeping highs closer to 80. If sun does break out, temps get a little higher. A few spotty shower are possible tomorrow, but just about all day will be rain free.
Friday will be a very humid day with dew points reach into the high 60s in the afternoon ahead of a cold front. Temperatures return to the lower 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible mainly Friday night and continue off and on into Saturday morning with a rumble of thunder as the front moves through. Our warm, humid air mass gets booted and replaced with dry, more comfortable conditions by Saturday afternoon. Showers end, clouds depart for the afternoon as it turns cooler, drier and windy.
Cool, refreshing air moves in for Saturday night as high pressure builds from the northwest. Overnight temps fall into the 40's; open up the windows, it will feel nice. Temperatures will be much cooler for Sunday and Monday, the first day of June, as very dry air returns to New England into early next week, allowing for some chilly nights. Low temperatures Sunday night may dip into the upper 30's and lower 40's. High temps on Monday may stay in the 60's, despite strong June sunshine!
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
