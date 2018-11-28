SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – It's a cloudy, chilly start with a few flurries around in the valley and snow showers across the hills and especially Berkshire County. An upper level low will spin across the northeast and this setup will lead to upslope snow for the Berkshires and western slopes through this evening. Most of us however will just be gray, breezy and chilly with flurries.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Berkshire County until 7 pm this evening where 2-4" of snow is likely. The hill towns of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin County may see a couple of inches as well. Wind gusts may top 35mph as well in these spots.
Low pressure will exit tonight, bringing an end to Berkshire snow by early Thursday. Some sunshine takes over Thursday and Friday with temps hovering in the upper 30s to low 40s as high pressure builds in. Overnight temps will get colder with less clouds in place and lows return to the 20s.
Some light snow may fall Friday night, but it doesn’t look like much. A better chance for wet weather arrives Saturday night into Sunday with a storm crossing the US. Since low pressure will pass to our west, it looks like we will see mostly rain with our next storm and highs Sunday with temperatures into the 50's perhaps.
- Today: Mostly cloudy, few snow showers, breezy. Berkshire snow. Highs: 34-40
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, dry. Lows: 26-30
- Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 35-42
