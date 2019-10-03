SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) What a difference a day makes! It was near 80 yesterday afternoon with dew points in the 60's! It felt like August! But the chill is back in a big way today, thanks to a cold front that moved through late yesterday.
This afternoon will remain cloudy and cool. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 50's with scattered showers as low pressure moves in from the west. A steady rain is likely overnight and will exit early tomorrow morning. Rain totals will be less than 1/2".
As low pressure exits tomorrow morning, expect a gusty breeze to kick in. Wind gusts in the morning may reach 20-30 mph with temperatures near 50. Tomorrow remains cool and blustery with highs staying in the 50's. With a strong breeze out of the northwest it will feel even cooler!
High pressure will move overhead tomorrow night and will bring us the coldest temperatures of the season. Readings will fall into the upper 20's and lower 30's leading to plenty of frost by Saturday morning. However, Saturday will feature lots of sunshine and will turn out to be a beautiful fall day as temperatures top off near 60.
Clouds will increase Sunday and it will likely become mostly cloudy by the afternoon. It will remain cool and will become a bit breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60's.
A cold front will approach from the west Sunday night and slowly move east through New England on Monday. With some Gulf moisture in the mix, we may get some heavy rain across western Mass Monday. For now, rain should move out by Tuesday morning and we go back to dry, cool weather through midweek.
