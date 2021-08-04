SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): Today will end up a lot like yesterday with lots of clouds, but no rain. It's a cool start with readings in the 50's, and like yesterday highs will reach into the mid to upper 70's.
Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will move up a stalled front sitting off-shore which increases our chances for rain tonight.
Rain will move in around sunset or after and will continue overnight, coming down at varying rates of intensity with the heaviest likely lining up across eastern Massachusetts where a Flash Flood Watch are up for tonight into tomorrow morning. Western Mass. is NOT under a watch. We still have the potential to pick up 1" of rainfall however, especially east of I91, farther west into the Berkshires rain amounts may only end up around a trace to a few tenths of an inch. Eastern Mass. could see 1-3" of rainfall, along with a few embedded thunderstorms.
Steady rain exits early tomorrow morning, around sunrise, then we have another fairly cloudy day with slightly higher humidity. Dew points will come up into the low to mid 60's. Temperatures will stay in the 70's. Clouds may thin out a bit tomorrow afternoon and evening as the front continues to weaken and shift out to sea. We can't rule out a few linger showers tomorrow, but most of the day is dry.
Friday will feature brighter skies with quite a bit of sunshine. It turn much warmer with highs in the upper 80's. It will be a bit muggy with dew points near 60. It will turn out to be a classic, August day.
It will be warm and muggy this weekend, lasting into next week thanks to a building subtropical ridge (upper level high pressure system off the coast). We are a bit unsettled this weekend with a spot shower or thunderstorm Saturday evening and Sunday, but most will stay dry. Just keep an eye to the sky. Like Friday, it's looking like a classic, August weekend; you'll need to keep the fans and ACs going.
