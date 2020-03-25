SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will remain cloudy and cool while a storm passes of New England. Temperatures stay in the 40's with an easterly wind flow, which will make the day feel chilly and raw. A few showers may creep in late in the afternoon, especially south of the Mass Pike. Only trace amounts expected, if any at all.
Sunshine returns tomorrow as the coastal low departs well to our south. Temperatures look seasonable with highs near 50 and more clouds drift in later in the day as a weak cold front approaches. A spot shower is possible at night as the front moves through. Another weak system will swing by on Friday, bring us showers or a period of rain in the morning. For now, the best chance for rain will be south of the Mass Pike and it won’t last all day. The sun will likely come out in the afternoon. Temperatures will be back to the 50s to end the week.
Saturday begins chilly and dry with some sunshine. Clouds will move in during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the low to middle 50s despite increasing clouds. Rain becomes likely by Saturday night and more likely for Sunday. There’s a risk for a wintry mix to start in the hill towns, but it would be short-lived. Sunday will be rainy and cool with periods of rain lingering into the evening.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
