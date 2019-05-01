SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A few spotty showers are moving through the area this morning with a frontal boundary lingering to our south, meanwhile high pressure to our north is digging in. The combination of the two will keep clouds and cool temperatures hanging around today.
Most of the day will remain dry with highs again in the 50s. There may be a little sunshine here and there, but clouds hang tough throughout the day as the warm front lingers to our south. The front will begin lifting back to the north this evening, bringing an increasing chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms possible.
Showers and thunder will taper off to drizzle tomorrow morning, then clouds linger most of the day. It looks to be a cool setup for most of New England with an onshore flow keeping temperatures in the 40s and 50s. In western Mass, we will be right on the edge of a front and much warmer air. It is possible for some to reach into the 60s tomorrow, mainly west of I91, but it’s a very close call. In this type of set up northeast Franklin County stays cool Near (50) while lower Berkshire County busts into the warm air (70+)
Another low will pass by with showers tomorrow night into Friday morning. Friday turns cool all across western Mass. and unsettled with a warm front pushing back south of the area. A warm and cold front should pass through Friday night with a chance for showers and a thunderstorm, then showers taper off Saturday morning as the front heads to the coast.
Behind the front we turn sunny, breezy and mild on Saturday afternoon with temperatures reaching into the lower 70's. However we remain in an active pattern so things look to go back downhill for Sunday. A storm will slide into the northeast spreading rain across southern New England by Sunday morning. This system will track south of New England keeping us locked in with rain and chilly temperatures as readings stay in the 50s. It's possible we see a good soaking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.