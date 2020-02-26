SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will remain cloud and cool with a northeasterly breeze keeping highs in the 40s. There could be a stray showers and a bit of drizzle but most of the time it will remain dry.
Meanwhile a strong area of low pressure is developing in the lower Ohio River Valley and will strengthen quickly as it move into the Northeast. It will bring heavy downpour and strong gusty winds. We'll pick up 1/2" to 1" of rain in about 3-4 hours. The time for heavy rain looks to be between 2am -8am. Also, wind out of the east-southeast will increase tonight up to 35 to 40 mph and in the Berkshires, gusts over 50mph are possible. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Norther Berkshire County tonight for this risk.
The rain ends early tomorrow morning, It may end a bit of wet snow in Northern Berkshire County and the hills of Franklin County but this is a fast mover so the rain will mainly be over before the colder air arrives.
As the storm shifts north the wind will shift westerly and gust 30-40mph for most of tomorrow. A few snow showers and rain drops may linger but most of the day will be dry. Highs will reach into the middle 40's around lunch then slowly fall during the afternoon and evening.
Friday will be cold and blustery with highs in the 30s. An upper low and deep trough move overhead over the weekend, which will keep patchy clouds, a breeze and below-normal temperatures around. The weekend is looking mainly dry, though occasional snow showers and flurries can’t be ruled out in the hills. Temperatures will stay in the low to middle 30's for high's and down into the teens for the overnights. March will come in feeling like mid-winter, go figure!
Temperatures will begin to moderate Monday and our next storm looks to arrive Tuesday as a brief mix changing to rain. Temperatures, once again, look to bounce right back.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
