SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will be cloudy and cool, thanks to an easterly flow keeping highs only near 70, a good 10 to 12 degrees below normal. It will remain muggy with dew points in the 60's. Although today will feature cloudy skies most of the day will be dry with only a few spotty showers around.
Tonight will be cloudy, muggy and cool with lows in the 60's. A warm front lifts northward tomorrow morning with a few showers and downpours. Once the front lifts through we'll see some partial clearing in the afternoon along with a spike in temperatures with highs reaching into the lower 80's. An upper level disturbance may allow thunderstorms to develop and some may become severe with damaging wind gusts, especially across the hills and Berkshire County where storms have the best chance of remaining severe, as they weaken dropping into the valley.
Drier weather returns Thursday and this will likely be the pick of the week. We'll see quite a bit of sunshine as it turns very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80's to near 90! Friday may also stay mostly rain-free until the evening, then a few thunderstorms are looking possible, but not before temperatures come up well into the 80's again.
The weekend looks unsettled, but very little confidence on the details right now, as usual since it's only Tuesday. Chances of showers and storms look to be about the same both days with highs near 80.
