SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A near perfect weather day across southern New England with highs in the lower 60s this afternoon under a sunny sky. Breezes remain light as high pressure dominates and skies stay fair this evening.
Increasing clouds tonight as high pressure moves offshore and a warm front approaches from the west. Temperatures should end up near 40 degrees by sunrise. A few showers are possible around sunrise Thursday morning, but rain looks fairly light.
It will be a cloudy, cool day with an increasing southeasterly breeze gusting to 20-25mph by the afternoon. In typical New England fashion, a warm front will stay just to our southwest all day Thursday, keeping temps in the lower to middle 50s. Areas of drizzle or a few showers are possible later in the day.
Temperatures will be on the rise Thursday night as a cold front finally pushes through. Temperatures will jump into the middle and upper 60s Friday with a gusty southerly breeze around most of the day. Clouds hang tough ahead of approaching low pressure and a few showers will be possible during the day, but it won’t be a washout. Heavier rain is likely Friday night into Saturday.
Our weekend begins warm, windy and wet with rain and a few thunderstorms on tap Saturday. Showers will be around most of the day with a chance for thunderstorms and downpours in the afternoon with a cold frontal passage. 1-2 inches of rain is possible, which may prompt flood or flash flood watches for this timeframe. River levels are already high, so flooding along waterways will also be a concern. Rain should taper off from west to east Saturday night, but a few showers may linger Sunday morning-especially east of I91.
Showers are possible early Easter Sunday, then we should stay partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with temperatures in the low to middle 60s for the afternoon. Sunshine should be around for Monday with highs hitting the low 70s, then a cold front may bring a few showers early Tuesday morning. Looking decent weather wise Tuesday with highs in the 60s and patchy clouds, then turning a bit cooler Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.