SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - High pressure to our north is keeping things dry and comfortable this evening and tonight. High clouds from hurricane Dorian are already overhead, but the clouds are still a bit thin, so expect another cool night. Temperatures return to the lower 50s for most with calm wind and dry weather.
Friday will be a quiet weather day across southern New England. Clouds continue to build as Dorian moves northward, so expect a mainly cloudy day. Temperatures will only make it into the upper 60s and low 70s and a light breeze will shift out of the east. Showers will be on the way, but should hold off until dinnertime and later.
Heavy bands of rain from hurricane Dorian will impact the Cape and Islands Friday night into Saturday morning with 1-4 inches of rain expected. Highest rain amounts and wind gusts will hit Nantucket, but the eastern shore should see tropical storm conditions most of Friday night. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Cape Cod and the Islands.
For western Mass, we get breezy Saturday with occasional gusts to 30mph. Morning clouds will give way to sunshine and temperatures end up in the low 70s-nice day overall! Less wind for Sunday and still pretty nice as high pressure builds at the surface and a trough sits overhead. Humidity remains very low with dew points in the 40s-something that will last through Tuesday. A southerly flow develops Tuesday, bringing in more clouds and a chance for rain midweek.
