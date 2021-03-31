SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will be cloudy, breezy and mild with temperatures reaching into the lower 60's. High pressure will keep us dry through mid to late afternoon, but spotty showers will start popping up then developing into a steadier rain this evening, lasting into tonight. There will be a gusty south-southwest breeze up to 25mph at times.
Low pressure will move into New England tonight, bringing a widespread, rainfall to western Mass. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Some 20-30mph wind gusts are possible as well, but we aren’t expecting anything damaging.
Rain tapers off tomorrow morning, but a few showers continue off and on into the afternoon. Most will see about 3/4 to 1" of rain. Temperatures will hover in the 40's through the day as the wind picks up out of the Northwest up to 35 mph. Rain may actually change to or mix with snow in the Berkshires and hill towns tomorrow morning too, but little to no accumulation is expected just maybe some coatings on grassy surfaces. Welcome to April, yikes!
Cold, dry air will continue to drain into the Northeast Thursday night into Friday. Highs will only reach near 40 on Friday with many staying in the 30's. It will be rather brisk too, but at least we'll see a decent amount of sunshine.
Temperatures will moderate for Easter Weekend. Saturday looks to start cold and frost, but with lots of April sunshine temperatures will moderate into the lower 50's and the wind will be rather light.
The record low for Saturday morning, April 3rd is 17 degrees set in 1962. We may make a run at it!
A weak disturbance will move through on Easter Sunday and could bring us a few morning showers. We should dry off for the afternoon, with some sunshine. Temperature will top off in the 50's with a gusty breeze.
