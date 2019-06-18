SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will be cloudy, cool and a bit muggy with periods of rain. Rain will be on the light side but will be with us most of the afternoon before winding down this evening. Most spots will pick up less than 1/4" with lighter amounts across Franklin County and more across Connecticut. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60's to near 70.
We dry out tonight but clouds will linger with areas of fog around. A frontal boundary will remain south of New England tomorrow but things will be less active so tomorrow is looking mainly dry. We should get a little sun in the mix, which will help high temps climb to near 80 tomorrow afternoon with a light breeze. A shower or two still can't be ruled out especially in the afternoon.
Our next round of rain is looking likely for Thursday afternoon through Friday morning as a stronger upper wave moves across New England. Surface low pressure will pass along the South coast bringing periods of rain and a few thunderstorms. Heavy downpours are looking possible with this system. An 1-2" of rain is possible with this system.
We finally get a break in the pattern by late Friday and for the weekend as high pressure builds to our north with a more comfortable air mass. The weekend is looking sunny, warm, breezy and dry with highs near 80 and overnight lows near 50. If this holds we could see a nearly perfect weekend!
