SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clouds will thicken up this afternoon with a few spotty showers here and there. As low pressure and a cold front move our way showers will develop into a steady rain tonight. It will become breezy this evening with temperatures mainly in the 50's to near 60.
Rain will come down at varying rates of intensity tonight and will fall moderate to heavy at times overnight. Most spots will see between 0.5" and 1" before ending around sunrise. Behind the front, we dry out quickly with a decent amount of sunshine tomorrow. Temperatures reach into the mid 60s but with a gusty breeze up to 30 mph.
High pressure will dominate as energy passes across Northern New England. Here in Western Mass. we should see plenty of sunshine with a lighter breeze. Highs will top off in the lower 60's.
Friday will feature sunshine followed by increasing clouds ahead of our next front, which will move through Friday night and will bring us a period of light rain. This front doesn't seem to have much moisture with it and it should move through quickly. So we should dry out in time for Saturday. However, the coldest air of the season will move in behind the front, keeping temperatures in the low to mid 50's for highs.
Here's the problem, the front may stall to our south and a wave of low pressure might develop along it and if it does then we would see clouds and periods of rain Saturday night into Sunday. However, it's just to soon to say how things will play out, so stay tuned.
